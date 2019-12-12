Two men charged after shooting outside Fox Den Apartments

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two people are behind bars after a shooting at Fox Den Apartments.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they were called out to the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road for a shooting incident on Saturday. There they met Mathew Santiago who said multiple people shot him with a handgun at the entrance to Fox Den Apartments.

Santiago was transported to the hospital.

Upon more investigation, deputies found out Santiago was involved in an argument with Jabari Williams. While Williams was driving into the apartment complex, deputies say Santiago pointed a gun at the car and started shooting. Williams also had a gun and returned fire.

Passengers Asia Harris and Shaelaur Greene were also in the car at the time.

Both Santiago and Williams were arrested in the incident.

