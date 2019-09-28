Two men arrested in Burke County stolen gun cases

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two men were arrested in two stolen gun cases linked to the same incident on Aug. 11.

Burke County Deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Washington St. in Sardis, GA around 5:20 a.m. They searched the area but could not find any witnesses or victims.

Deputies later responded to a rollover crash on Highway 24 South outside of Sardis at 6:15 a.m. They noticed bullet marks in the roof and rear of the car.

The driver, Xavier Wimberly Jr., told deputies he was heading north on the highway when a deer ran out in front of him, causing him to crash. A gun was ejected from the car after the crash.

He says he went to a party in Girard where someone stole a Glock 10mm pistol from him.

Investigators determined Wimberly went to Sardis shortly after looking for the person responsible for stealing his gun. Deputies responded to the 900 Blk. of Washington St. where they found .40 caliber shell casings.

Deputies also found .40 caliber Glock near the debris of the crash site. They say the gun had an empty magazine and the slide was locked to the rear with the trigger pressed, indicating it was fired until empty.

Investigators learned the gun recovered from the crash was stolen earlier this year in Sardis, GA.

Jordan Kelly was arrested for the initial robbery of the Glock 10mm pistol from Wimberly. He was taken into custody on Sept. 10. He's charged with felony robbery by sudden snatch.

Investigators determined Wimberly made false statements to investigators about his role in the shooting in Sardis, GA and the stolen gun.

Wimberly was arrested on Sept. 27. He is charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct, felony giving false statements in a government matter to law enforcement, and felony theft by receiving a stolen firearm.

