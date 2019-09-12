Officials: Father, another man arrested for shooting at house with his kids inside

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two men were arrested and booked after Richmond County deputies said a group shot at a woman’s house while she and her children were home.

Alexander Givens and Maurice Franklin were both charged with assault and gang activity. According to an incident report, Givens, Franklin, and other suspects came to the woman’s home on Alene Circle armed with guns. The women then told her kids to hide.

The report says the group started banging on her door and windows and then shot into the house. Deputies found three bullet holes in the mother’s window. The woman also told deputies Givens is the children’s father.

Deputies are still trying to identify the other suspects in this case.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved

