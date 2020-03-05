Deputies: 15-year-old murder suspect harbored by two others in Richmond County apartment

Thursday, March 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men for allegedly hiding a murder suspect.

Willie Lokeem Blockett, 20, and Myron Gregory Garnett, 28, are both charged with harboring or concealing a fugitive. Deputies believe the suspects were hiding 15-year-old Jaquavious Taylor ahead of his arrest.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a tip that Taylor was in an apartment on Richmond Hill Road West.

Deputies alongside the Crime Suppression Team, Criminal Investigative Division, and the United States Marshal’s Service responded to the apartment at 6:30 p.m. and found Garnett and Blockett.

Both denied Taylor was in the apartment. However, seconds later, deputies spotted Taylor climbing out of a nearby window.

He was immediately taken into custody.

Taylor was wanted for the murder of 17-year-old DeAngelo Burns . Burns was shot at a house on Abelia Drive on February 7. He later died.

