Two killed, 1 injured in ‘incident’ on Shell platform in Gulf of Mexico

An early morning accident on the Shell Auger Tension Leg Platform resulted in the deaths of two people and injured a third person Sunday, June 30.

A spokesperson for Shell said the accident occurred around 10 a.m. Sunday during a routine and mandatory test of their lifeboat launch and retrieval capabilities at Auger TLP, which is located 214 miles south of New Orleans in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

One of the people killed was a contractor for Danos, a Louisiana-based oilfield service provider.

The injured person, a Shell employee, was treated at a nearby hospital and later released.

Specifics about the accident were not immediately released, but there is no anticipated impact to the surrounding environment.

Both Danos and Shell said they will not release details about the deceased out of respect for family members.

