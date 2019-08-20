Two apprehended on charges in brutal nightclub beating at The Scene

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two Augusta woman said to be involved in the beating of a 24-year-old woman at a nightclub have been apprehended.

Hollie Carter and Jordie Holt have been arrested, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, and charged with aggravated battery in connection with the Aug. 3 incident at The Scene.

According to investigators, the pair were involved in the incident that left Brittney Stevens injured so badly that she could lose her sight in one eye.

Stevens says two girls approached her several times yelling at her about an ex-boyfriend while she was waiting for her Uber.

They started to get aggressive, so she went across the street, through an alley to get away, but then she realized there was a wall.

That's when the beating allegedly took place.

But the suspects and a witness told deputies that Stevens jumped over a handrail and pulled down one of the suspect's shirts.

An employee of IBEW, a business right across the street from the club, says surveillance footage captured the moments leading up to the fight, and showed a person taking cell phone video of the altercation. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating that surveillance footage.

Investigators are also seeking to identify a male wanted in connection with the incident.

