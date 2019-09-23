Two incidents in two weeks: Burke Co. residents say animal shelter can't come soon enough

Monday, September 23, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After two incidents in two weeks, Burke County residents say an animal shelter can't come soon enough.

For years, Burke County officials have discussed an animal shelter. Yet, incidents continue to occur across the county.

Just last week a woman was arrested on two animal cruelty charges after deputies found her dogs chained up with no food, water, or shelter.

Over the weekend, a dog died after getting attacked by two strays. Jessica Segrest, the dog's owner, was on a trip to Savannah on Saturday night.

She left her dachshund, Minnie, with her mom and brother.

"Large dogs, it just takes one bite," Segrest said. "It completely crushed one side of her body."

Segrest says the attack happened while her brother was walking the dog. Two dogs came out of her neighbor's driveway and snatched Minnie right out of her 16-year-old brother's hands.

"These dogs easily could have gotten my brother or anyone else that lives around here," Segrest said.

She says people walk the road all the time, but seeing stray dogs is not uncommon.

"Burke County has a huge problem of stray animals and uncontrolled pets that they don't want to admit," Segrest said.

Burke County Animal Services is made up of just one employee: Chaddrick Parrish. He agrees there are too many strays across the county.

"You can't expect one person to handle an entire county," Segrest said.

The county says an animal shelter is coming. Leaders will review bids for the new design in two weeks.

Burke County says delays came from initial bids being too expensive, plus they had to wait on SPLOST funding to arrive. With the new shelter will come a few extra staff members, the county says.

A service entrance has been completed to the new facility which is sign of progress. The shelter is set to be finished a year from now.

"I truly believe that the commissioners could do more and action could be taken a lot sooner than they are estimating it to be," Segrest said.

Animal services did respond to the attack on Segrest's dog. Parrish says he will set traps to catch the stray dogs.