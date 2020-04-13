Two found dead inside Burke County residence following welfare check

Monday, April 13, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An investigation is ongoing in Burke County where investigators there say two people were found dead inside a residence following a welfare check.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence off Highway 80 on April 12.

When deputies got to the home, they found the person who called for the welfare check, who said they hadn't heard from the pair inside the home in several days.

Deputies entered the home and found a male and female dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

"The investigation is still ongoing and both occupants were transported to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsies," Burke County officials said via a statement.

However, Burke officials did say there was not an immediate threat to the public in connection with this case.

No other information will be available until the autopsies are complete.

