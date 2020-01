Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two house fires broke out after midnight in Augusta, and officials believe they're related.

The first fire broke out on Old Savannah Road and Sherman Street around 1:38 a.m. The second broke out about one block away on Twiggs and David Streets at 3:53 a.m.

Dispatch wasn't sure whether anyone was living in the homes, but no injuries have been reported.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.