Saluda High teens killed in crash, coroner confirms

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Saluda County Coroner's Office has confirmed two high school students were killed in a crash early Tuesday morning.

According to the coroner, Drayton Wade Black, 17, and Jaden Coleman, 16, were killed on Long Road.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday when officials say say their car left the left side of Long Road and hit a tree.

A third person is currently suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Black and Coleman were students at Saluda High School.

Saluda High School posted a statement on their Facebook page.

"Our hearts are heavy in Saluda County. Please keep our community in your thoughts and prayers. Grief counselors and other support staff will be available in our schools throughout the week for students and staff members," the post said.

