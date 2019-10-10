Two dead in early morning McCormick Co. crash

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two people are dead and one is in the hospital after a crash early Thursday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involving a Toyota Tacoma happened on Serpentine Drive around 3:24 a.m.

Three people were in the car when it ran off the side of the road and crashed into some trees then overturned.

All three people had to be forcibly removed from the car. The driver and one of the passengers died, while the final person was taken to a hospital.

