Two dead after crash in Orangeburg County

Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two people are dead after a late night crash on Old Number Six Highway near Heatleys End Road.

Last night around 10:05 p.m. a 2012 Acura Sedan was traveling west on Old Number Six Highway when it hit a 2004 Honda Civic headed east.

The two people inside the Honda Civic became trapped and died. They were both wearing their seat belts.

EMS took the driver of the Acura Sedan to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story, we reached out to the coroner's office for the names of the deceased. Stay with News 12 for updates.

