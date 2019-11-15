Two convenience store employees shot dead in Bamberg County

Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

DENMARK, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two store employees at a Denmark convenience store were killed Thursday night following an armed robbery, according to the Bamberg County Coroner's Office.

Coroner Billy Duncan says the two employees were shot to death at the Po Boys on Heritage Highway at around 10:40 p.m.

The identities of the two employees have not yet been made available.

The case, meanwhile, is currently being investigated by SLED.

