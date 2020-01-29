Two cities in CSRA named some of the safest in GA, SC

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

GROVETOWN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Turns out two cities in our little area of Georgia and South Carolina has been deemed one of the safest in both states.

HomeSnacks and their crawl through the FBI's recent crime stats says Grovetown is the seventh safest city in Georgia.

"A low rate of violent crime lands Grovetown in this spot, but an slight uptick in property crime caused it to drop a couple of places in the ranking," the website said.

The group says the town only has 95 violent crimes per 100,000 people and 1,278 property crimes per 100,000 people.

In South Carolina, the group says Aiken is the ninth safest city in the Palmetto State.

"Aiken really shines in terms of its property crime rate (the lowest in South Carolina), which was nearly three times lower than the national average. So folks going to catch a summer concert at Hopeland Gardens can relax without constantly checking they still have their valuables on them," the website said.

