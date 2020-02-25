Two children save baby sister from homicidal mom in Florida

Police say a Florida mother tried to strangle her own children, but they were able to fight her off and save their baby sister.

Ailenys Carmenate faces several charges outlined in an arrest form that details a harrowing account that she tried to strangle her 6-month-old baby girl.

According to the document, Carmenate’s 12-year-old and 9-year-old children, who were locked in a bedroom with her, were able to save the baby’s life. The children began pulling Carmenate’s hair, biting her arms and kicking her.

Randy Montano, the father of the baby, says the oldest child was able to unlock the door for him, allowing him to get the baby from Carmenate.

“Thank goodness. This child’s a hero,” said the judge during Carmenate’s bond hearing.

The baby suffered a head injury in the process.

The arrest form says Carmenate tried to strangle her 12-year-old son, but he was able to escape. Carmenate then began dragging her 9-year-old daughter back into the room and began strangling her. The girl told investigators that she “could no longer breathe and thought she was going to die.” She also managed to escape.

Montano says the baby is doing fine. He claims this is the first time Carmenate has ever done anything like this and believes that she is suffering from postpartum depression.

Carmenate is facing two counts of premeditated attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping a child under 13, three counts of false imprisonment of a child under age 13, two counts of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm, two counts of domestic battery by strangulation and child abuse.

