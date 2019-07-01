Two charged after 7-month-old listed in critical condition at CHOG

Monday, July 1, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two have been charged after a 7-month-old child was brought "cold, limp and unresponsive" to the Children's Hospital of Georgia.

Anthony Enriquez and Veronica Mims have both been charged with cruelty to children after the child was brought to the hospital weighing six pounds with bed sores.

Arrest warrants allege the pair "did willfully deprive the victim of necessary sustenance to the extent that her health and well being was jeopardized."

According to the incident report, Mims said she put the baby to bed on June 8 around 2 a.m. and checked on her again at noon. By 1:15 p.m., the report said, the baby was "cold, limp and unresponsive."

The report says Mims dialed 911 immediately and the child was taken to CHOG.

At present time, the child is listed in critical condition and remains on life support.

Mims has also been charged with marijuana possession.

