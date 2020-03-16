Two cases in Augusta, 121 in Georgia: local officials know it will rise

Monday, March 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As the count of coronavirus cases grows nationwide, anxiety rises with the confirmation of cases in the local area.

Nationwide, there are now over 3,800 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 80 deaths.

South Carolina reported its first coronavirus death out of Lexington County. Statewide, there are now 33 cases. In Georgia, that number is up to 121 with at least one death.

In Augusta, the first two positive cases are prompting a city-wide state of emergency. One presumptive case is an AU employee, and the second is Jason Hasty, the spouse of another employee.

"I certainly don't want to put anyone at risk, as I said I am a candidate for DA, I am a local attorney and I don't want to expose anyone to any risk that's unnecessary," Hasty said.

Dr. Jose Vazquez says they are investigating who came in contact with these cases. However, more cases are expected anyways-- as they test more-- they'll find more. Getting testing kits is the real concern.

"We are hoarding our own tests, actually to make sure that we are getting these," Vaquez said. "We are pursuing multiple opportunities and multiple venues to acquire those as rapidly as possible."

Which is why health officials are emphasizing why social distancing is so important. The virus spreads within 3 to 6 feet of someone coughing or sneezing.

"If you're not within that distance from people, then your risk of catching this virus is very low," Vaquez said.

Richmond County declared a local state of emergency and encouraging businesses and workplaces to only congregate in groups less than 10.

"It certainly is impacting businesses in a way that we never thought would happen in our community," Mayor Hardie Davis, mayor of Augusta, said.

He says the city will rely on federal and state funds to keep businesses alive.

The local healthcare system is bracing for patients. Anyone with symptoms is encouraged to get screening online or over the phone-- stay away from the ER.

"We are looking at somewhere around 3 to 6 months of this disease being in our community and creating challenges for the healthcare system.," Vaquez said.

