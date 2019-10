Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers are working a crash involving two cars and a school bus.

Details remain limited, but officials say the accident happened on Courtney Drive at Wells Road near West Martintown Road.

That accident is also near Paul Knox Middle School.

Ambulances have been requested to go to the scene.

More on this story as it develops.