Two-car crash causes part of Wrightsboro Road to shut down for several hours

Friday, April 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A two-car crash on Wrightstboro Road will keep an intersection closed for several hours, according to Richmond County authorities.

That crash, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says, happened on Wrightsboro Road at Troupe Street.

The crash struck two utility poles, causing nearby traffic lights to also come down.

The drivers of the two cars, meanwhile, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.