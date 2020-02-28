Two candidates stopped in our before voting begins tomorrow

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two candidates were in our area today.

Senator Bernie Sanders was in Aiken, and Senator Elizabeth Warren rallied in Warrenville.

While both candidates have a lot of supporters, many people today say they're still undecided voters.

They came to the rallies to get a better understanding on who they should vote for tomorrow.

In a blitz around the palmetto state, democratic candidates

took the final chance to make their platform known.

"I am the woman who is going to beat Donald Trump," said Senator Elizabeth Warren.

She focused on education and funding for special needs programs and raising wages for teachers.

She plans to quadruple the funding for title one schools in our area.

Senator Bernie Sanders focused on healthcare for all, he said the healthcare in our area is too high.

"We are going beat him because we are putting together a multi-generational, multi-racial, grass roots movement in every state in this country," said Sanders.

Both presidential hopefuls talked about their different plans to invest back into the communities like tax reform.

Warren aiming to do it through money from big companies,and Sanders focusing on tax reform to reduce the costs of care

While Warren fairs as moderate and others calling Bernie a socialist,

both spent today trying to get our local area on their side ahead a race

which could make or break their campaigns.

