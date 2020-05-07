Two brothers created a device to protect doctors during procedures

Thursday, May 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local doctor and his brother have come up with a device that they say helps healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle.

The device keeps vapor particles from the patient from getting into the air. It's used when they have to perform emergency intubations which is really common with these critical COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Lou Ciamillio at AU Health says they've used the device in about 20 patients so far, and more than anything, he says it doctors and nurses some piece of mind.

"It gives us a sense of ease that we can address a patient, especially a patient whose dying if they're in respiratory distress, that we don't have to take 30 minutes and put on the full haz-mask suit and everything like that, because the patient doesn't have 30 minutes."

Dr. Ciamillio and his brother say they can make 50 boxes like this a week and they are looking to get them into local hospitals.

