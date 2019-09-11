Two bodies found at Magnolia Park Apartments identified

Wednesday, Sept. 11 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The two bodies found at Magnolia Park Apartments have been identified.

Sarah Douglas, 72, was found dead at her apartment in one building. Patrick Barnhardt, 61 was found dead in his apartment in another building. Their bodies were sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsy tomorrow.

The Richmond County Coroner says these deaths are being investigated as suspicious. The coroner says Barnhardt and Douglas were friends but it's unclear at this time if the deaths are connected.

The coroner says this case is in no way connected to the body found on Meadowlark Road and the body found at Trinity Manor Apartments yesterday.

The coroner also says District Attorney Natalie Paine is on scene. This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.

