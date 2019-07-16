Two arrested after home invasion in Thomson; victim injured

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Two people have been arrested after a woman was injured during a home invasion in Thomson on Monday night.

The home invasion happened on Manassas Drive and the victim suffered a laceration on her neck. She is currently being treated at the hospital.

The two people arrested have pending charges including home invasion, aggravated assault, burglary, and possession of a weapon. GBI is helping with the investigation and more arrest are also pending.

We will have more on this story as it is still developing.

