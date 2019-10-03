Two SC students caught with weapons on campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 14-year-old and 15-year-old in connection to weapons brought onto Richland Northeast school grounds.

According to officials, the school’s resource officer was notified by a school administrator that a student had a weapon at the school.

Further investigation revealed that a second student had a magazine and ammunition for that weapon.

Both students were removed and taken into custody.

The weapon had been reported stolen from Richland County.

The 14-year-old suspect has been charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds, unlawful carry of a pistol, and unlawful carry of a pistol under 18.

The 15-year-old suspect has been charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds, unlawful carry of a pistol, unlawful carry of a pistol under 18, possession of a stolen pistol, and receiving stolen property under $2000.

Both suspects were transported to the juvenile wing of Alvin S Glen Detention Center.

Richland Northeast Principal Dr. Sabrina Suber sent a message to parents at the school stating:

Hello Richland Northeast Parents and Employees.

This is Principal Sabrina Suber with an important message.

Today we investigated a report of a possible weapon on our campus. During fourth block, a student told a teacher about a conversation overheard between two other students. One student was telling the other about having a weapon on campus. School administrators and our SRO quickly identified the student who was then removed from class. The SRO found and immediately confiscated an unloaded weapon from the student’s backpack.

The student indicated that the weapon came from another student. This second student was also removed from class and discovered to be in possession of ammunition.

School administrators and our SRO are following district procedures and board policy in administering disciplinary and legal consequences.

We are proud of our student and faculty member for sharing the safety tip with us and appreciate all that our parents and staff do to help keep our school a safe place for learning. Parents, please help us to remind students about the importance of keeping our campus safe and that no weapons of any kind are allowed on our campus.

If you have any questions, please contact a school administrator. Thank you.

