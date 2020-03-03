Two S.C. natives make names for themselves on NBC’s The Voice

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Samuel Wilco, 39, from Lake City, SC (pictured left) and CammWess, 21, from Hopkins, SC (pictured right). (Source: NBC, The Voice)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina natives are making names for themselves, showcasing their talents on NBC’s The Voice.

CammWess, 21, is from Hopkins but lives in Blythewood and Samuel Wilco, 39, is from Lake City. Both made their debuts on the show Monday night during the blind auditions, CammWess singing The Weeknd’s “Earned It” and Wilco singing Stevie Wonder’s "Lately”.

CammWess selected to be apart of singer John Legend’s team and Wilco chose to be a part of singer Nick Jonas’ team.

CammWess

CammWess dreamed of playing the piano and singing like his idol, John Legend. He currently attends Winthrop University and is studying Choral Music Education in hopes that he can one day inspire kids the same way his chorus teacher did for him.

CammWess has been singing along to the radio since the age of five, mimicking each singer he heard in the car, but didn’t come from a musical family, so it wasn’t until much later in his life that he started taking music seriously.

CammWess’ first love was basketball. However after a high school injury, he traded his NBA dreams for music, realizing his talent and wanting to build on it by performing in front of others, despite his shy nature.

Samuel Wilco

Wilco is an active duty military personnel, always wanted to be an artist after high school. When he didn’t get an art scholarship he joined the military at the age of 18.

Singing around basic training at 18 made Wilco stand out to his drill instructors and he later joined bands within the Army. During his time in the Army, Wilco has been deployed to Kuwait 3 times. He spent six months in Kuwait when the war first began.

Wilco has been in the Army for 21 years, holding jobs as a computer analyst, administrative specialist and currently is a head Army recruiter in Ft. Knox, Kentucky where he trains younger cadets.

