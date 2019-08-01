Two Richmond County graduates make a mark with rare summer internship

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019

Two Richmond County graduates were chosen for the Bank of America student leadership internship. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's not often you see high school students getting internship experience, but two Richmond County grads are both are leaving for their first year of college with a set of job skills thanks to just that type of experience.

Day after day, people from our community flood the doors at the Master's Table soup kitchen ready for a hot meal and a warm hello.

"At first I was a little skeptical when I heard it was a food bank - I didn't know what to expect."

This summer, new RCSS grads Zarriea Crawford and Montrell Daughtry joined the team at Golden Harvest for an internship.

"For the summer we've done everything from volunteered and done mobile food pantries and food distributions - even here at the Master's table," said Zarriea Crawford, a Bank of America student leader.

Crawford and Daughtry were the only two chosen for Bank of America's student leader internship this year.

"We were nominated by students to work to apply for a student leader program through Bank of America, which is kind of the same thing except they put you with a nonprofit to work with for the 8 weeks," Daughtry explained.

This is the first year the Bank of America program has been in Augusta. It exposes students to education and workforce training.

"So we've really learned a day in the life of a nonprofit, which is sometimes three or four outfit changes but it's been great, and Golden Harvest is a phenomenal place to work at."

Crawford and Daughtry both have plans to go to college, and they'll go knowing they already have the skills it takes to get a job before even stepping foot inside a lecture hall.

"To already have that work experience going into college that most college kids don't even have, it's just a phenomenal thing to have."

It's part of the Students To Work program. The students also got to make a trip to Washington D.C. this summer.

