Two Confederate flag events scheduled at State House near anniversary of removal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With the anniversary of the removal of the Confederate flag from the State House grounds coming up, there are some events planned there next week.

The group “Showing Up for Racial Justice” has protested events at the State House before. They applied for a permit as soon as it became available for July 10th. They said they did this to prevent groups from gathering there and flying the flag on the anniversary.

The Department of Administration shared some details on events scheduled at the State House next week. We’ve learned the flag will return to the State House grounds twice next week.

Braxton Spivey is with the group Flags Across the South. In years past, he’s helped return the Confederate flag to the State House grounds on a temporary flagpole. “I still believe that the flag should be behind that soldier’s monument. It’s the soldier’s battle flag and it goes hand in hand with the monument that’s there,” he said.

Spivey said his group is focused on preserving history. “People look at that flag as a racist symbol because organizations well after the war have chosen to use that flag and have disgraced it to no end.”

On July 13th, Spivey will be holding an event, similar to what the South Carolina Secessionist Party used to hold on the anniversary. Spivey said, “I had options. I could’ve had the State House grounds from midnight until 6 a.m. Then at 6 p.m. to midnight.” He ultimately decided on Saturday so more members could attend.

Spivey said his event is about remembering the past, not spreading hate.

“These monuments, these flags, are history. Leave it alone. Keep it in context and learn from it. So history won’t repeat itself,” he said.

According to information from the state’s Department of Administration, there is a Confederate flag rally scheduled from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on July 10th. It will wrap up before the event for “Showing Up For Racial Justice”.

Organizers with that group say they plan on protesting the July 13th event at the State House grounds.

