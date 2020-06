Tuesday, June 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two Richmond County polling places will remain open for a short period of time after issues prevented them from opening on time.

Vineyard Church on Parrish Road opened at 7:30 a.m. and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

South Point Church on Peach Orchard Road opened at 8:40 a.m. so they will stay open until 8:40 p.m.

Both locations were given a court order granted by the Superior Court to extend hours.

