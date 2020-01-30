Two Augusta residents sought on insurance fraud charges

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man and woman are being sought on insurance fraud charges in completely unrelated incidents.

The Georgia Department of Insurance's Criminal Investigations Division has issued warrants for Sontana Marie Teasley and Jarvis Lambert.

Teasley is charged in a 2019 incident where she, according to investigators, staged an accident involving a UHaul and her car and filed a false claim.

Lambert is charged in several 2018 incidents involving falsifying documents on three separate insurance claims.

“Though these individuals both reside in Richmond County, we believe these are separate, unrelated incidents,” said Insurance Commissioner John F. King. “We anticipate having both of these suspects in custody very soon.”

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.