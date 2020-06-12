Two Augusta museums reopen with safety measures in place

Friday, June 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- If you want to get out of the house this weekend, more places are opening again in the river region.

The Augusta Museum of History reopened Thursday after shutting down in March. Multiple safety measures are in place, including limiting the number of people in certain parts of the building at 560 Reynolds St. Visitors are also asked to wear a mask.

Also reopening this week is the Morris Museum of Art at 1 Tenth St., second floor.

If you decide to visit, you are required to wear a mask. One will be provided if you don't have one.

Entrance fees can only be paid with a credit or debit card. Sanitation stations are located throughout the museum, and the number of visitors at a time is limited.

