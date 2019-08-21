Indictment: Two charged in The Scene beating also threatened to kill 24-year-old victim

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- We're learning more about the charges against two young women who deputies say brutally assaulted a woman outside a nightclub in downtown Augusta.

Jordie Holt and Hollie Carter were arrested Tuesday for the assault of Brittany Stevens.

We learned Wednesday the two women are facing terroristic threat charges as well as aggravated battery.

An indictment also says the two hit Stevens in the head and verbally threatened to kill her.

We are continuing to look further into this story. Check back for the latest.

