AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- According to officials, there are two 14-year-old girls missing from Aiken County.

Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for assistance in locating the two girls, Jaycie Weaver and Abigail Hubbs, who ran away on October 15.

The girls are believed to be in the Aiken or North Augusta area. Anyone who has information on their whereabouts is asked to call Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620.