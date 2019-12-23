Twins spend first Christmas at home after NICU battle

Monday, December 23, 2019

News 12 at 6 O'Clock

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – It was only one year ago that Elizabeth Hughes spent Christmas in the Children's Hospital praying for a future for her newborn twins, Daphne and Mina.

"I'm looking forward to the next years where their feet are pitter-pattering and they're 'mommy, mommy!'," Elizabeth Hughes said in an interview last year. "I want the good and the bad, I want it all."

It started with the bad.

"There were some complications. They needed to be resuscitated. Daphne had two cords around her neck, Mina had one around hers."

The girls spent months in the NICU and it's been a battle ever since to keep them healthy.

But one year later, just in time for Christmas, we finally got to the good.

"Seeing them so sick and fragile and just looking at them now," Hughes said. "It's not an easy road, it's not an easy path, but it's worth it."

Daphne and Mina are now happy and healthy, running around, dancing and smiling a whole lot.

"This time of year is even more special because you get to really, really look at your children and just be happy, grateful and thankful," Hughes said. "Even if they're sick, you know the best part is you're with them and they're with you."

For mom, it's nothing short of a Christmas miracle.

'I do the best that I can do for them and this Christmas I already decided, I don't need much, I've got pretty much my biggest wish, which is my girls are home with me."