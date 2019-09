Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The man accused of setting an Augusta Twin Peaks on fire has been found guilty.

Roland Croyle was convicted Friday for driving his truck into Twin Peaks ad setting it on fire back in 2017.

Croyle also doused the building in diesel fuel in June of 2017 before setting it on fire during business hours.

He was sentenced to 140 years in prison plus 20 years probation.

