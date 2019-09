Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The trial of the man accused of setting fire to Twin Peaks back in 2017 is expected to begin this week.

Roland Croyle faces two dozen charges related to the blaze and says he's not guilty on all of them.

Deputies said in the beginning of the investigation that Croyle was on a mission to kill himself when he set the building on fire.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved