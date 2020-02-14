Turning things around on Holden Street

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) - Margaret Ross says she has lived in her home since 1948, and she said her neighborhood has come a long way.

"When I moved here I was the first black to move in the neighborhood," said Ross.

Things hit a low point here on Holden Street a few years ago when a one year boy was killed by gunfire in his home.

There was a drug bust in the home after that, and just next door there was a body found in the back yard.

"Somebody got murdered right here behind me on the side," said Carelan Howard.

Neighbors told me that's not the case anymore.

Michael Thurman has been fixing up almost every home on the block, making it a more comfortable and safe place to live.

"I have seen so much difference its beautiful, its quiet and a very nice neighborhood to live in, said Howard

Thurman has been fixing houses for 30 years.

"It helps the entire area by making sure that this forgotten street in now one of the better streets in the area," said Thurman.

