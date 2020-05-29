Turn the tassel and toss your cap: students finally see graduation day

Friday, May 29, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It has been a difficult end of the year: a pandemic, remote learning, missing out on other high school traditions. But that didn't stop the class of 2020 from seeing today.

These Columbia County graduates say -- "It was hot."

After four years, they never imagined their high school years would end here. But it's where the pandemic brought them.

"It's not what any of us were looking forward to but we are trying to make do. That's one thing we always do," Colton Lopez, a graduate said.

Although the sun was shining, the heat didn't compare to the excitement they were feeling inside. Because, after all, they were about to leave high school.

"It was fun and it was nice to see all the people I haven't seen in a while," Lopez said.

And what started out as an empty field, quickly transformed as family and friends gathered in support of the 250 graduates from Harlem High school.

"At the end of the day, we all came together and we had a good time and we got our diplomas," Lopez said.

People brought lawn chairs and laid out on blankets, all while wearing masks and remaining six-feet apart. Some graduates say when they walked across the stage, nothing else mattered. Not the heat, not the place, just the moment.

"I was kind of nervous but when I actually got it, I was like yeah this is it," Jordan Jones, another graduate said.

And while many of them have big plans ahead..

"Going to school to become an actor." "I'm going to east Georgia to play baseball."

For the class of 2020, this is just the beginning of a brand new start.

"Hopefully reflecting on the past and looking forward to the future, I can make everybody proud and you know we all do that," Jones said.

