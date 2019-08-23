Turn Back the Block Seeks Volunteers

Friday, August 23, 2019

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WRDW/WAGT) --

Volunteers are needed for the community service event, Turn Back the Block.

Organizers are asking 20 people sign up to paint the exterior of 2014 Battle Row, located in Augusta's Harrisburg neighborhood. If you are interesting in helping, you are asked to meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Augusta 24, at 1924 Battle Row. Organizers say you will be finished by lunchtime. Everything will be provided for work to continue at 2014 Battle Row.

Several volunteer groups have helped get this property to where it is today, and this is your chance to participate. Children age 11 and older may volunteer but must be chaperoned. Each child will need a waiver signed by a parent or guardian, which can be found at:

https://gallery.mailchimp.com/a48bc5271d90fa17ada12eefb/files/592ab63f-50df-43ec-89ed-ebeb018737fc/Volunteer_Form_Clean_Green_Minor_2_.pdf

Parking is limited. Carpool is encouraged.

For more information, you may contact Lauren Dallas at lauren@turnbacktheblock.com or call 706.262.4000.