Tune in to South Carolina's new 'accelerateSC' meetings

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- accelerateSC serves as the coordinated COVID-19 advisory team to consider and recommend economic revitalization plans for South Carolina.

WATCH LIVE:accelerateSC meeting

About accelerateSC:

Organized April 20, 2020, The economic revitalization plan consists of five components of analysis and effort: Response, Protection, Governance, Resources, and Information.

These components will employ maximum communication, collaboration, and cooperation among themselves and those assisting to effectively identify issues, solutions, and assets necessary for a phased revitalization path for South Carolina’s economy, guided by healthcare and medical data.

The governor will designate a state agency to coordinate each of the revitalization components; other identified state agencies will assist. The accelerateSC participants will make immediate, intermediate and long-term recommendations to the governor for revitalizing and expanding South Carolina’s economy while protecting the health of South Carolina citizens.

