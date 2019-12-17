Tuesday brings another day of torrential downpours for already flooded out residents

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Another day and another round of heavy rain comes just four days after we saw record-breaking rainfall on Friday.

Tuesday’s rain brought some ponding on roadways, but nothing to the extent we saw last week.

At Daniel Field, it was more than 5 inches, and while we didn't see that much today, the ground was already soaked. Today's rain had nowhere to go.

“Back in 2012, we had problems with water getting all the way up in the engine compartments of our vehicles. You know, I’m talking chest deep,” Augusta resident James Marsh said.

Marsh is quite familiar with flooding. Today marks the fourth time it's happened to him. The main cause of the flooding is the nearby Rocky Creek.

“There’s places in that whole creek system that’s dammed up,” Marsh said.

We took a look and saw a swollen river with lots of debris, including large logs.

"If they would go through there and clean the system out, ‘cause there’s trees that’s along the side of the creek that’s fell over into the creek,” Marsh said.

On Friday, Marsh had nearly 8 inches of water in his home. Luckily today, the water stayed outside, thanks to his network of sump pumps that diverted much of the pooling water away from his home.

“Every time it rains, it ain’t no fun thing to do,” Marsh said.

As the water creeps into his crawl space, he's hoping things will dry out soon.

Now a silver lining in all of this rainfall is that we will won’t have to deal with drought conditions and over the next couple of day we should be able to slowly dry out with some drier weather.

