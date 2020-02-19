Trump to visit South Carolina ahead of Democratic primary

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Donald Trump isn't competing in a primary in South Carolina, but he's planning to make an appearance in the state just before Democrats hold their primary election.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews that he would hold an event in the state next week and that details were still being worked out.

South Carolina's Democratic primary is scheduled for Feb. 29.

Trump has held events in early voting states across the country this year, including Iowa and New Hampshire.

He will be in Nevada on Friday, a day before that state's caucuses.

