Trump says he spoke to Taliban leader, had ‘good talk’

President Donald Trump says he spoke with the leader of the Taliban on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before leaving the White House, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Washington, to visit the National Institutes of Health's Vaccine Research Center in Bethesda, Md. (Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

The conversation took place days after both parties signed an agreement calling for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan after more than 18 years.

Trump is believed to be the first U.S. president to speak directly to the Taliban.

Asked if the conversation was his first with the Taliban leader, Trump replied: “I don’t want to say that."

Trump says he has a “very good” relationship with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and they had a “good, long” conversation.

He says the Taliban also want to see an end to violence in Afghanistan.

