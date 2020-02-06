Trump says U.S. operation killed al-Qaida leader in Yemen

President Donald Trump says the U.S. has conducted a counter-terrorism operation in Yemen that killed Qassim al-Rimi, an al-Qaida leader.

Al-Rimi had claimed responsibility for last year’s deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, where a Saudi aviation trainee killed three American sailors.

Al-Rimi is a founder of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

The affiliate has long been considered the global network’s most dangerous branch for its attempts to carry out attacks on the U.S. mainland.

Trump says the U.S. and its allies are safer as a result of al-Rimi’s death.

