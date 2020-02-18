Trump commutes Blagojevich sentence, pardons others

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has commuted the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. And he says he has pardoned former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik and granted clemency to financier Michael Milken.

In this March 15, 2012 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich departs his Chicago home for Littleton, Colo., to begin his 14-year prison sentence on corruption charges. Imprisoned ex-governor, Blagojevich, filed paperwork Tuesday, June 5, 2018, asking President Donald Trump to commute his 14-year prison term for corruption that included seeking to sell an appointment to the Senate seat Barack Obama vacated to become president. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Blagojevich, a 63-year-old Democrat, is expected to walk out of prison later Tuesday.

The former governor was convicted of political corruption in 2010, just months after he appeared on Trump’s reality TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Trump made the announcements Tuesday as he departed Washington en route to California and other western points.

