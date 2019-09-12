Troy University collecting donations for hurricane survivors in the Bahamas

Thursday, September 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Troy University is collecting donations for hurricane survivors.

A student from the Bahamas attending the Alabama campus wanted to collect donations from her family. The university took this opportunity to ask others to help.

They're looking for items like non-perishable food items, towels, tents, water, clothes (slight used/new, infant-adult), and air mattresses.

Donations can be dropped off at the Troy University campus at 2743 Perimeter Parkway Building 100, Suite 101. They are accepting donations until September 20th.