Troubled Depot development project likely dead after critical deadline passes

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A development deal that saw a considerable amount of questions is likely dead.

The Depot Project, which was supposed to be one of the biggest developments in Augusta, is not likely to move forward after the lapse of a critical deadline.

Augusta Commissioners voted for a deadline of Jan. 28, 2020 to iron out details and come up with a plan for parking Unysis, the company next door to the site.

That deadline is here, and commissioners did not come up with a resolution for it during a legal meeting Tuesday.

The $94 million development plan has been troubled since at least July 2019.

Bloc Global, the developers, says it will terminate the contract on on Jan. 29, leaders told News 12.

