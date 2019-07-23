Trouble for Augusta Commissioner after longtime employee fired

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- District 4 Commissioner Sammie Sias is facing some serious allegations after he fired a longtime employee from his community center.

Sias is accused of sexual misconduct, pocketing $10,000 of SPLOST funds and mistreating children at the Jamestown Community Center.

The accusations stem from an 12-year employee being fired from the community center's summer camp program.

The employee was fired on Monday. News 12 has a copy of the memorandum which terminated her employment. Sias' note says she gave extreme punishments, long writing assignments, failed to assist children who had no lunch, used condescending language and behavior towards students, and grabbed a student by the collar.

In a Tuesday letter to the city, the employee said those claims were "lies" then she offered her own claims against the District 4 leader. She alleged use of pornography in the office, sexual misconduct with co-workers, and taking money over his two terms as commissioner. Adding, Sias allegedly punished kids by taking them out back and making them run in dangerous temperatures, and used a paddle on the students.

The former employee wrote that she was only fired because she filed a complaint with DFACS against Sias.

News 12 reached out to Commissioner Sias who says "the allegations are absolutely untrue." Adding, he will consult with his lawyer and get back with us on Wednesday.

Some of his colleagues are now calling for an investigation. Right now, the city has not confirmed it has opened one.

