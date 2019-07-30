Trial of man accused of murdering 6-year-old during game begins

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The trial of the man accused of shooting and killing a 6-year-old boy in November 2018 has begun.

Benjamin Goodson was charged with the death of 6-year-old Eugene Ryder Stamey. Stamey was shot in the chest by a shotgun at a home on Keron Way in Hephzibah.

Goodson, the live-in boyfriend of Stamey's mother, allegedly pointed the gun at Stamey and pulled the trigger twice investigators said. The first shot did not go off, according to officials, but Goodson pulled the hammer back and fired again at Stamey.

Goodson claims he was playing Nerf guns with Stamey and another 8-year-old child when the incident occurred. Goodson says he was putting away the shotgun when it misfired and struck Stamey.

Opening statements were expected Tuesday.

