Trash pickup may be delayed today for some in North Augusta

Friday, May 29, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. -- If you live in North Augusta and your trash hasn't been picked up, officials say to leave your cart at curbside until it is collected.

The city says it’s experiencing a bit of a delay in garbage collection, so some trash may not be picked up until later this morning.

Streets that may be affected include Hammond Drive, Merriweather Drive and Jackson Avenue, to name a few.

If you think your area is affected and do not see your street on this list, you're asked to contact the city’s public services unit.

