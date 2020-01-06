Trapped pit bull rescued from rubble of Detroit home after explosion sends 6 to hospital

Six people and a pit bull were rescued from a fire and house explosion in Detroit that fire officials say was sparked by natural gas.

The pit bull, renamed Miracle, suffered a fractured pelvis, but she won’t need surgery, simply rest, and should fully recover. (Source: WXYZ/CNN)

The Saturday night explosion turned the home to rubble and sent six people to the hospital, but rescue crews didn’t stop looking for a pit bull that had been caught in the blast and trapped underneath smoking debris.

“There was a ton of people trying to dig her out from underneath the debris. It was very intense,” said Theresa Sumpter, the director and founder of rescue group Detroit Pit Crew.

Sumpter was live on Facebook for part of the intense 45-minute search, as firefighters and other investigators navigated in the dark on uneven and unstable ground, not knowing what they would find.

“People were literally just throwing bricks off of her. I saw people picking up a microwave and getting it off of her. There was shingles, anything that would come off a house, siding. All of that was on top of her,” Sumpter said.

Amazingly, the dog was found alive, responsive and very happy to see people. She was taken to Advanced Animal Emergency to be checked out, where staff, unable to get ahold of her owners, have deemed her “Miracle.”

Veterinarian Dr. Alex Pollock says Miracle suffered a fractured pelvis, but she won’t need surgery, simply rest, and should fully recover. Despite breathing smoke and soot, her lungs are healthy, and she isn’t having any breathing problems.

“Imagine how many pounds of weight it was. All that fell on her quickly. That she didn’t sustain more injuries... she is truly a miracle,” Sumpter said.

